Former Occoquan Mayor June Randolph dies at 101

Former Occoquan Mayor June Randolph passed away at age 101.

Current Mayor Earnie Porta announced her death in a newsletter to constituents. Randolph served as Town Clerk, Town Treasurer, Town Council member, member of the Architectural Review Board, member and Chair of the Planning Commission, and Town Mayor (1962-1963). In 1989 the town declared April 15 June Randolph Day and made her honorary Town Sargeant with the result that June had then served in every office existing in the Town of Occoquan at that time, said Porta.

Randolph moved to Occoquan in 1954 after serving in the FBI prior to World War II and then during the war joining the U.S. Navy as a member of the then newly-established WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service).

Randolph is widely considered to have been instrumental in Occoquan’s rebirth into a popular commercial and tourist destination. Two of the accomplishments of which Randolph was most proud were the acquisition of a church on Mill Street in the 1960s for use as the Town Hall and the creation of Mamie Davis Park in the late 1970s.

According to Porta, Randolph did not want a funeral. Her family indicates that her ashes will be buried in New Hampshire with her late husband.