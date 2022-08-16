Body found outside future home of county mental health center

Police found a decomposing body near a trash compactor.

On Saturday, August 13, at 6:05 p.m., police officers found the body outside 14011 Worth Avenue in Woodbridge.

A 911 caller told police he saw the body behind the building near a trash compactor. The body was in a decomposed state and taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and determination of the cause of death.

At this time, there is no threat to the community concerning the death.

The victim’s identification will be released once confirmed, and a next-of-kin has been notified. An investigation is ongoing.

Last month, the Prince William County Government announced its $10.6 million purchase of the building next to a flooring store within the same complex.

Police will bring those having mental health issues to the building for monitoring.

The new building will open sometime next year. Police temporarily detained more than 1,000 people in Prince William County suffering from mental issues in 2021.

Since the mid-1990s, an electronics store, a sporting goods store, and a Department of Defense contractor have occupied the building at various times. Last year, a mass vaccination clinic sat inside the building.

Later that afternoon, police also found the body of 73-year-old Kinney Howard Simpkins of Unionville, Va.

At 2:44 p.m., officers responded to Prince William Marina located at 12849 Gordon Boulevard near Occoquan to assist the Department of Fire & Rescue with an unconscious person.

The investigation revealed Simpkins was docking his boat when he fell into the water. A family member who was a short distance away quickly began calling for assistance.

An employee of the marina went into the water and began CPR before more employees helped remove the man from the water. A short time later, Fairfax County Police Marine Unit members responded and took over CPR until rescue personnel arrived at the location.

Rescue personnel took the victim to an area hospital, where he later died.

The victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and determination of the cause of death. At this time, there is no foul play concerning the death. The investigation continues.