Woman dies in motorcycle crash on Joplin Road



A Fairfax County woman has died after a crash on Joplin Road.

On Saturday, August 13, at 1:32 p.m., police went to the area of Mile Marker 18 on Joplin Road in Triangle to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle.

The 2013 Harley Davidson 883 Sportster motorcycle operator was traveling southbound on Joplin Road with a group of other riders. As the motorcycle approached the area, the operator failed to negotiate a sharp curve in the roadway and traveled over the double yellow lines before leaving the roadway and striking a tree, police said.

Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and took the woman to a hospital, where she later died due to her injuries sustained in the crash. No one else was injured.

Brooke Allyson Shambeck, 56, of Oakton, is the crash victim, police said.