Man with face tattoo wanted in connection to strangulation

Police are searching for a man with a tattoo on the side of his face. The man is wanted in connection with strangulation of a woman in Lake Ridge.

Prince William police tell us:

Strangulation | Domestic Assault & Battery – On August 7 at 9:56PM, officers responded to the Glen Ridge Commons Apartments located in the 12800 block of Island House Lp. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a domestic.

The investigation revealed the victim, a 20-year-old woman, and an acquaintance were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the suspect struck the victim and grabbed her neck before the parties separated.

The victim reported minor injuries. When officers attempted to detain the suspect, he actively resisted and fled on foot. As the investigation continued, officers determined the identifying information the suspect initially provided was false.

Officers are seeking to speak with anyone who has more information about the suspect. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

A black male, between 18-22 years of age, 5’10-6’00”, approximately 160lbs., with a tattoo on the left side of his face

Last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing on the front, black pants, and gold Nike shoes