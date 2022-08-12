Man with face tattoo wanted in connection to strangulation

Police are searching for a man with a tattoo on the side of his face. The man is wanted in connection with strangulation of a woman in Lake Ridge.
Prince William police tell us:
Strangulation | Domestic Assault & Battery – On August 7 at 9:56PM, officers responded to the Glen Ridge Commons Apartments located in the 12800 block of Island House Lp. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a domestic.
The investigation revealed the victim, a 20-year-old woman, and an acquaintance were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the suspect struck the victim and grabbed her neck before the parties separated.
The victim reported minor injuries. When officers attempted to detain the suspect, he actively resisted and fled on foot. As the investigation continued, officers determined the identifying information the suspect initially provided was false.
Officers are seeking to speak with anyone who has more information about the suspect. The investigation continues.
Suspect Description:
A black male, between 18-22 years of age, 5’10-6’00”, approximately 160lbs., with a tattoo on the left side of his face
Last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing on the front, black pants, and gold Nike shoes
Two robbers used a stick to strike a 62-year-old man on the back of the head and demanded his money.
Prince William police tell us:
Armed Robbery | Malicious Wounding – On August 12 at 5:20AM, officers responded to the area of Occoquan Rd. and Richmond Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 62-year-old man, was walking in the above area when he was approached from behind by two unknown men.
During the encounter, one of the suspects struck the victim with a stick and demanded his property. After a brief struggle, the victim was able to take possession of the stick. The second suspect then brandished a knife before cutting the victim, causing a laceration to his neck. The victim was able to separate from the suspects and ran to a nearby business where police were contacted.
Rescue personnel transported the victim to an area hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. The suspects fled prior to police arriving in the area. An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing. Both suspects were described as white males, possibly Hispanic, and between 5’10”-6’00” tall.