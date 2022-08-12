Germanna, UMW partner to provide ultra-accelerated business degree

The University of Mary Washington and Germanna Community College signed an agreement that creates a fast track to earning college business degrees in the Fredericksburg region.

The pathway program allows students to complete an associate’s and a bachelor’s degree online in about two-and-a-half years, saving time and money.

The ultra-accelerated route provided by the two schools starts with Germanna’s “College Everywhere” program, which allows students to earn a two-year associate’s degree remotely in just 12 months. Those who transfer to UMW can then finish the major in business administration, also online, within an additional 18 months.

UMW will offer online accelerated Business classes this fall. Students meet the admission requirements stated in the agreement, a minimum GPA of 2.75 and a Business Admin degree completion. They will be offered guaranteed admission.

UMW is scheduling at least one section of all the required core courses and selecting electives to run in a compressed, eight-week online format.

Students used to take two classes at a time every five weeks at Germanna and would take two classes at a time every eight weeks at UMW, plus a single 16-week course.

Completing at UMW takes four semesters, including summer, for someone coming in with the full 60-credit Business Administration degree.

If a student finishes their Associates in the spring, they can take UMW classes that summer, fall, spring, and finish the next summer. In some cases, the completion time is slightly under 18 months. The classes are the same, taught by the same faculty with the same content. The degree is the same AACSB-accredited B.S. in Business Administration.

“We encourage all students to complete their associate’s degree from Germanna first. This will save them time and money,” said Germanna spokesman Micheal Zitz. “The fast-track business program is available to all Business Administration majors at UMW. However, without the completed associate degree, there may not be the same guarantee to finish at UMW in 18 months.”

Germanna Community College serves as the community college for the Fredericksburg region. The school has five campuses and a virtual option.