Fire at Dale City home displaces 8

Fire damaged a home in the 5500 block of Roundtree Drive in Dale City, displaying eight residents [Photo: Prince William County Fire and Rescue] Fire damaged a home in the 5500 block of Roundtree Drive in Dale City, displaying eight residents [Photo: Prince William County Fire and Rescue]

[Updated 10:50 a.m.] A fire broke out at home on Roundtree Drive in Dale City shortly before 8 a.m.

No one was injured.

Firefighters found smoke and fire showing from a single-family house at the intersection of Rector Drive.

The occupants of the home escaped unharmed before fire crews arrived. The bulk of the fire was in the basement, said Prince William County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolksy.

The home sustained extensive damage, and the county’s Building Official declared the structure unsafe to occupy, said Smolksy.

The American Red Cross is on the scene to assist the seven adults and 1 child displaced by the fire. The Fire Marshal’s Office is still on the scene, determining the cause of the blaze.

The Fire Marshal’s Office strongly recommends the installation, maintenance, and regular testing of smoke detectors in all homes. A working smoke detector provides adequate warning allowing you to safely escape the dangers of a fire, said Smolksy.

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