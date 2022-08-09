A woman died in a crash on Bells Hill Road in Stafford County.

On Monday, August 8 at 8:24 p.m. deputies responded to a single vehicle accident in the area of 77 Bells Hill Road, about a quarter mile from Mason Dixon Cafe on Route 1.

The initial investigation revealed a BMW SUV swerved off onto the right shoulder and struck a telephone pole and tree and overturned.

An investigation is ongoing.

The driver, and sole occupant, Nimra Farooq, 30, of Stafford, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone that witnessed the crash, or saw the white BMW SUV in the area prior to the crash, to contact Deputy S.C. Martin at 540-658-4400.