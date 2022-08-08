Today: Spanberger stumping in Stafford, Prince William counties, talking rising food prices

On Monday, August 8, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) will make two stops in our area today — one in Stafford County and the other in Woodbridge.

Spanberger is expected to address rising food prices and ongoing supply chain disruptions as she mounts a re-election bid.

At 1 p.m., Spanberger will tour McLane distributing company in south Stafford County. The firm supplies ready-to-eat food to multiple convenience stores.

At 3 p.m., Spanberger will stop at Todos Supermarket, 13905 Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge.

Spanberger seeks a third term representing Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, which now includes eastern Prince William County and Stafford County.

Spanberger is a former CIA case officer and federal law enforcement, officer.

The U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee recently passed Spanberger’s bipartisan Meat and Poultry Special Investigator Act, which Spanberger says would address anticompetitive practices in the meat and poultry industries that hurt consumers and producers and threaten the nation’s food supply.

Her Republican opponent Yesli Vega of Prince William County, called her out this week for a Fox News story that reported Spanberger refused to say whether or not she would support a bill by Senators Joe Manchin and Charles “Chuck” Schumer that aims to reduce inflation by raising taxes on the middle class.

“While American pocketbooks are being drained due to Biden’s inflation crisis, the radical left’s big plan in Washington is to raise taxes on hardworking low- and middle-class Virginians. And to make matters worse, my opponent, Abigail Spanberger is hiding from Virginians and the press and refusing to tell us whether she will support her party’s plan to raise taxes on Americans as our country falls into a recession,” said Vega.

The General Election is Tuesday, November 8.