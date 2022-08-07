Woodbridge man succumbs to injuries suffered in crash

On Thursday, August 4, the victim of a crash that occurred at Caton Hill and Telegraph roads on July 15 died from his injuries.

On July 15 at 12:26 p.m., Prince William police were called to Telegraph and Caton Hill roads in Woodbridge to investigate a crash between a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche and a 2018 Ford E-350. The driver of the Avalanche was making a left turn from northbound Telegraph Road onto Caton Hill Road when the vehicle crossed paths with the E-350 that was traveling south on Telegraph Road straight through the intersection.

The driver of the Ford appears to of had a green signal to proceed into the intersection, while the driver of the Chevrolet turning left had a flashing yellow arrow indicating the driver should yield to oncoming traffic before safely proceeding, police said. The force of the collision rotated the Avalanche before the vehicle came to a rest in the intersection.

The driver of the Avalanche was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and was extricated from the vehicle before being flown to an area hospital, where he later died.

Crash investigators were notified of the driver’s death on August 7. The driver and passenger inside the Ford were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact the police.

The deceased driver of the 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche was identified as Herbert James Hawkins, 85, of Woodbridge.

The driver of the 2018 Ford E-350 was identified as a 41-year-old man from Maryland. A passenger in the 2018 Ford E-350 was identified as a 39-year-old man of Dumfries.