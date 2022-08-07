Motorcyclist killed in Route 1 crash near Dumfries

On August 7 at 11:13 a.m., Prince William police responded to Route 1 and Allen Dent Road just outside Dumfries for a motorcycle crash.

Police said the operator of a 2006 Shadow Aero VT750 was traveling south on Route 1 in an apparent reckless manner, according to multiple witnesses. As the motorcycle approached the intersection, the operator disregarded the red traffic signal and proceeded into the intersection, where the motorcycle then collided with a 2015 Hyundai Tucson that had the green signal and was turning left onto northbound Richmond Hwy from Allen Dent Road, police said.

The force of the collision caused the operator to fall off the motorcycle and slide into the intersection where he then struck the front of a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500.

Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and ground took the motorcycle operator to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

The driver, and two juvenile passengers, inside the Hyundai were transported to an area hospital as a precaution, all three have since been released. The driver of the Dodge was not injured. Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police.