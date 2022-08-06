Prince William schools superintendent gets contract extension

Following their annual performance review of the Superintendent, on June 12, 2022, the Prince William County School Board voted to approve a one-year extension of Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) Superintendent Dr. LaTanya D. McDade’s four-year contract, with a revised contract end date of June 30, 2026.

“The contract extension unanimously approved by the School Board is an affirmation of the exceptional leadership of Dr. McDade. Following a tumultuous period in PWCS she has brought clarity, vision, and a steadfast focus on improving teaching and learning,” said Prince William County School Board Chairman At-Large Dr. Babur Lateef. “Public education is at an inflection point in history, the pandemic has left its mark on our students’ learning and wellbeing. Dr. McDade is the right person, at the right time, to ensure our students, teachers, employees, families, and community accelerate our work together to achieve the educational outcomes that every child deserves.”

During her first 100 days, Dr. McDade visited all 100 schools and conducted hundreds of listening sessions with teachers, students, families, business and community leaders, and employees. During her first seven months in office, she launched Vision 2025, Launching Thriving Futures.

This four-year Strategic Plan serves as a framework for ensuring every student in Prince William County graduates with the knowledge, skills, and habits of mind to create a thriving future for themselves and their community. In the spring of 2022, the School Board approved the largest budget in a generation funding the key priorities outlined in the Strategic Plan.

Dr. LaTanya D. McDade was appointed July 1, 2021, as the Superintendent for Prince William County Public Schools, which is the second-largest Division in Virginia and serves more than 90,000 students. She is the first woman and first African American to serve as Superintendent of the School Division.