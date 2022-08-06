Fredericksburg-area road work Aug. 7 – 13, 2022

All work is scheduled, weather permitting. Real-time information on work zones and lane closures is available on 511Virginia.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 148 (Quantico) CLOSURE & DETOUR

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Express Lanes construction near the interchange requires full closure and detour. For more information, please visit ExpressLanes.com.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

11 p.m. – 3:30 a.m. – All I-95 southbound traffic will be detoured at exit 148 to Russell Road to Route 1. Travelers will proceed south on Route 1 to Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) at exit 143 to re-enter southbound I-95.

4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place

10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open except on Friday, when all lanes open at 4:30 a.m.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 130 (Route 3) Through Lanes

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure on the through lanes for Improve 95 construction between the interchanges.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single mobile lane closure. Pavement marker lens replacement.

Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Tuesday – Wednesday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m., Wednesday – Thursday, 9:30 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating double lane closures on I-95 southbound to allow crews to conduct a bridge inspection. The bridge over the Po River is located at mile marker 119.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 98 (Route 30/Doswell) to Exit 148 (Quantico)

Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Bridge washing. Alternating single lane closures for mobile operation.

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Alternating double lane closures for mobile operation to mill and pave the travel lanes.

Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Sunday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating double lane closures on I-95 northbound to allow crews to conduct a bridge inspection. The bridge over the Po River is located at mile marker 119.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single mobile lane closure. Pavement marker lens replacement.

Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure for Improve 95 construction between mile markers 132- 134.

Stafford County

Route 1 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure between Layhill Road and Centreport Parkway for private development construction under permit.

Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure between Eskimo Hill Road and Rowser Street for utilities work.

Route 3 Eastbound

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. Expect a mobile operation to allow crews to pave Route 3 eastbound from Cleek Lane to the King George County line. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Route 3 Westbound

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Expect a mobile operation to allow crews to pave Route 3 eastbound from Cleek Lane to Washington Square Plaza. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Route 17 Northbound

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closures on Route 17 northbound near I-95 for Improve 95 construction.

Route 17 Southbound

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating, single lane closures on Route 17 southbound between Sanford Drive and Short Street for Improve 95 construction.

Route 17

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. No lane closures, shoulder work only. Pipe replacement. Crews will be working on the shoulder of Route 17 eastbound and westbound near the Charter Senior living facility.

Wednesday, midnight – 2 a.m. and 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. Full overnight traffic stop of Route 17 northbound and southbound for up to 15 minutes at two intersections: Sanford Drive/South Gateway Drive and Banks Ford Parkway. Utility work involving an aerial crossing of all Route 17 travel lanes. The full stop at Sanford Drive will occur between midnight and 2 a.m. and the full stop at Banks Ford Parkway will occur between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control during this full stop.

Wednesday, midnight – 2 a.m. and 2 a.m. – 4 a.m. Full overnight traffic stop of Route 17 northbound and southbound for up to 15 minutes at two intersections: Sanford Drive/South Gateway Drive and Banks Ford Parkway. Utility work involving an aerial crossing of all Route 17 travel lanes. The full stop at Sanford Drive will occur between midnight and 2 a.m. and the full stop at Banks Ford Parkway will occur between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control during this full stop.

Fire Hydrant Work on Route 17

Monday and Wednesday, Fire Hydrant replacement work on Route 17 northbound and southbound in the following locations:

Monday 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Route 1678 (Melcher Drive) to Route 698 (RV Parkway)

Wednesday 12 a.m. – 5 p.m. Route 670 (Sanford Drive) to McLane Drive

Wednesday 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. McLane Drive to Route 670 (Sanford Drive)

Leeland Road

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic for paving work between Deacon Road and Morton Road. Motorists can expect a temporary rough ride while paving work is underway.

Route 603

Thursday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Crews will be pavement patching between Route 218 (White Oak Road) and Route 604. Crews will alternate one-way traffic in the work zone.

Eskimo Hill Road

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Work under the bridge. Alternating lane closures and flagging on Eskimo Hill between Montague Loop and Brooke Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Route 650 (Mount Olive Road)

Monday – Tuesday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Crews will be working on pavement patching between Kellogg Mill Road and Poplar Road. Flaggers will direct drivers in the work zone by alternating one-way traffic.

Mobile Paving Operation

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Expect a mobile operation to allow crews to pave various routes and intersections in Stafford County. Flaggers will alternate, one-way traffic through a work zone or direct drivers through an intersection on the following routes:

Route 608 and Route 1

Route 628

Route 648 and Route 709

Route 733 and Route 630

Lake Arrowhead Subdivision

Monday – Tuesday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Pavement patching on various routes in the Lake Arrowhead subdivision. Flaggers will direct drivers in the work zone.

Stafford Lakes Subdivision

Thursday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Pavement patching on various routes in the Stafford Lakes subdivision. Flaggers will direct drivers in the work zone.

Spotsylvania County

Route 17 Northbound and Southbound

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Pavement work. Crews will be working between the Route 2 intersection at New Post and Old Dominion Parkway.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road)

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Milling and paving. Alternating single lane closures on Courthouse Road between Smith Station Road and I-95. Motorists may experience a temporary rough travel surface until paving is complete.

Route 632 (Roxbury Mill Road)

Monday – Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Crews will be pavement patching between Route 1 and Route 608. Crews will alternate one-way traffic in the work zone.

Route 719 (Days Bridge Road)

Monday – Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Crews will be pavement patching between the Orange/Spotsylvania county line and Belmont Road. Flaggers will direct drivers in the work zone by alternating one-way traffic.

Wilburn Subdivision

Tuesday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Pavement patching on various routes in the Wilburn subdivision. Flaggers will direct drivers in the work zone.

Wyndemere Subdivision

Wednesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Pavement patching on various routes in the Wyndemere subdivision. Flaggers will direct drivers in the work zone.