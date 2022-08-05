Schools supplies, vaccines to be made available at Manassas fair

Manassas Public Schools will host a community resource fair on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

The fair will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at Osbourn High School and feature more than 30 community partners providing much-needed resources to families.

Students will also be able to receive required vaccines, including the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), tetanus, Diptheria, pertussis (Tdap), and Meningococcal Conjugate (MenACWY).

Students are required to be up to date on their Tdap and Meningococcal vaccines for school enrollment.