Man, 20, faces charges after toddler fires gun

A Stafford man was arrested on Wednesday, August 4, after a child in his care gained access to a handgun and fired a round.

At 6:36 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to Fern Oak Circle in the Village of Aquia off Route 1 for the report of a shooting. The residents of an apartment below where the shooting took place called 911 to report a bullet had just come through their ceiling. No one was injured.

Deputies found a man with his two-year-old child. The investigation revealed the child gained access to a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun and fired the shot, police said.

Delontae Harris, 20, is been charged with felony child endangerment and allowing access of a loaded firearm to a child, police said. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 bond. Child Protective Services was notified, and the child was turned over to a responsible adult.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has free gun safety locks available for the public. Call 540-658-4030 for more information.