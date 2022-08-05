All 3 suspects tied to Elevation One apartments shooting arrested

Three people are now in custody after shooting at the Elevation One apartment complex in the 14300 block of Jefferies Road in Woodbridge.

Manassas City police found Maurice Eric Sowers IV on Tuesday, August 2. He joins two others who are arrested and charged in the shooting, Emerson Titus McCallister and Daniele Depaolis, who were arrested on July 18.

On July 18 at 9:11 p.m., officers were called to the apartment complex to find a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS crews took the man to a hospital where his injuries were determined to be life-threatening.

The investigation revealed two groups of individuals were in the above area when a verbal altercation escalated physically. At one point during the altercation, a member of one of the groups brandished a firearm before firing a round, striking the man located by police.

Shortly after the shooting, another member of the same group also brandished a gun toward the other group. Several individuals dispersed as police were contacted. While investigating the incident, officers were informed members of the group who brandished the firearm fled in a vehicle. Officers located the unoccupied suspect vehicle a short distance away.

SOWERS IV, 28, of 14306 Jeffries Rd in Woodbridge, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and assault & battery.

McAallister and Depolis face similar charges.