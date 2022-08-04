Alvarez Contreras pleas guilty to striking, killing Manassas Park man

Keiry Beatriz Alvarez Contreras, 23, pleaded guilty on May 9, 2022, to striking and killing 74-year-old Jose Pastor Manzanareas with her car.
Last fall, Alvarez Contreras was driving on Route 28 near Connor Drive in Manassas Park when she struck the victim. After the collision, police said the man tried to use his cell phone to call for help, but Alvarez Contreras stopped her car, got out, swiped the phone, and tossed it away.
According to court case records, Alvarez Contreras was sentenced to 10 years and will serve only two years of those years in prison. Prince William County Circuit Court Judge Tracy Hudson delivered the sentence on June 6, 2022.
In December 2021, Hudson sentenced Cierra Faith Dickerson to four years in prison, in a young offender program, following the death of Deborah Lynn Talbot, who Dickerson struck and killed on May 1, 2020, on Cardinal Drive in Woodbridge.
Dickerson was 21 at the time of the incident, and Talbot was a pedestrian walking her dog on a sidewalk.
Here’s the original police report from the Alvarez Contreras incident:
On November 15 at 7:16PM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Centreville Rd. near Conner Dr. near Manassas to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.
The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound on Centreville Rd., when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway. The driver of the Sonata continued driving off the roadway and onto the median before fleeing the area. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.
During the investigation, officers located the striking vehicle in the area of Burlington Ct. Officers also identified a woman who was driving at the time of the collision. Following the investigation, the driver, identified as Keiry Beatriz ALVAREZ CONTRERAS, was arrested. The investigation continues.
Identified:
The deceased was identified as Jose Pastor MANZANARES, 74, of Manassas Park
Arrested on November 15:
Keiry Beatriz ALVAREZ CONTRERAS, 23, of 8331 Highland St. in Manassas
Charged with felony hit & run and no operator’s license
Court Date: Pending | Bond: $10,000 Bond