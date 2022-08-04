Alvarez Contreras pleas guilty to striking, killing Manassas Park man

Keiry Beatriz Alvarez Contreras, 23, pleaded guilty on May 9, 2022, to striking and killing 74-year-old Jose Pastor Manzanareas with her car.

Last fall, Alvarez Contreras was driving on Route 28 near Connor Drive in Manassas Park when she struck the victim. After the collision, police said the man tried to use his cell phone to call for help, but Alvarez Contreras stopped her car, got out, swiped the phone, and tossed it away.

According to court case records, Alvarez Contreras was sentenced to 10 years and will serve only two years of those years in prison. Prince William County Circuit Court Judge Tracy Hudson delivered the sentence on June 6, 2022.

In December 2021, Hudson sentenced Cierra Faith Dickerson to four years in prison, in a young offender program, following the death of Deborah Lynn Talbot, who Dickerson struck and killed on May 1, 2020, on Cardinal Drive in Woodbridge.

Dickerson was 21 at the time of the incident, and Talbot was a pedestrian walking her dog on a sidewalk.

Here’s the original police report from the Alvarez Contreras incident: