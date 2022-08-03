Hotel room invasion reported at Red Roof Inn on Route 17

Smalley Yates Kay

Stafford County detectives quickly identified and arrested suspects in an early morning robbery at a local motel.

At 12:17 a.m. Wednesday, August 3, deputies responded to the Red Roof Inn at 386 Warrenton Road for a robbery. The victim reported he was in a motel room in the company of Jessica Smalley, 36, of Stafford, when the room door suddenly burst open. Two subjects wearing partial face coverings entered the room, and one brandished a long knife.

The suspects took the victim’s wallet, phone, and property belonging to Smalley, police said. Additionally, the suspects stole a vehicle from another guest and fled the area in the stolen car.

Detective B.A. Boyle and Deputy M.A. Pearce tracked the stolen vehicle to Spotsylvania. With the assistance of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the detectives took Terrence Kay, 30, and George Yates III, 23, both of Stafford, into custody. The stolen car and some of the stolen property were recovered and returned to the victims.

According to police, detectives determined that Smalley conspired with Kay and Yates to orchestrate the robbery.

Smalley, Kay, and Yates were each charged with robbery and conspiracy and confined at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Smalley and Kay received no bond, while Yates is being held on a $15,000 bond. This is an ongoing investigation.