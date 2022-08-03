Guevara Contreras found guilty of raping child

In December 2021, Prince William County Police began an investigation into allegations of multiple counts of rape of a juvenile after the juvenile revealed the sexual assaults to a school employee.

The employee notified Child Protective Services, and police began a joint investigation with the Prince William County Police Special Victim’s Bureau was initiated.

After consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Detective Alfonso Dorado charged Miguel Guevara Contreras with three counts of rape by use of force, threat, or intimidation.

A jury trial commenced on July 25, 2022, and Mr. Guevara Contreras was found guilty of all three counts on July 28, 2022.

The Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office did not release age, gender, school, or location at which the rapes were reported to the school employee.