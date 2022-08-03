Bullets strike front door of Manassas area home

Published August 3, 2022 at 4:25PM | Updated August 3, 2022 at 9:22PM

On Tuesday, August 2, at 3:04 p.m., officers responded to the Regency Apartments located in the 9800 block of Shallow Creek Loop near Manassas to investigate shots fired call.

The investigation revealed multiple gunshots were heard before a resident of one apartment located damage to their front door.

Officers determined multiple rounds were fired before one of the rounds struck the front door of an apartment, which continued into the home and became lodged in an interior wall.

While canvassing the area, officers located shell casings in the complex’s parking lot.

No injuries or additional property damage were reported.