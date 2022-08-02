Hail of gunfire unleashed in Woodbridge during murder, police seek tips

Newly-released video shows the moments leading up to the shooting death of 21-year-old Brian Darnell Marshall.

Surveillance video captured by a camera at a home in the Georgetown neighborhood in Woodbridge when Marshall was shot and killed July 20, shows two men creeping along an alley between two rows of townhomes before unleashing a hail of more than 30 bullets shot from a rifle and handgun, police said.

Police are still searching for the men depicted in the video and are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the two.

More in a police press release: