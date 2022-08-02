Hail of gunfire unleashed in Woodbridge during murder, police seek tips

Newly-released video shows the moments leading up to the shooting death of 21-year-old Brian Darnell Marshall.
Surveillance video captured by a camera at a home in the Georgetown neighborhood in Woodbridge when Marshall was shot and killed July 20, shows two men creeping along an alley between two rows of townhomes before unleashing a hail of more than 30 bullets shot from a rifle and handgun, police said.
Police are still searching for the men depicted in the video and are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the two.
More in a police press release:
Homicide Investigation *REWARD OFFERED | VIDEO RELEASE – Detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau are continuing their efforts to identify and locate two suspects in connection to the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man that occurred in the 16600 block of Georgetown Rd in Woodbridge (22191) on July 20, around 6:30PM.
Detectives are releasing video from a neighboring residence capturing the suspects as they approached the victim, and two other men, between two rows of townhomes. The victim and the two other men were standing on a sidewalk in the above area.
Multiple gunshots can be heard before the suspects initially flee on foot and are then seen by witnesses getting into a gold-colored SUV, possibly a Mercedes. The victim died from his injuries while a second man sustained a gunshot wound to his hand. Multiple vehicles were also struck during the encounter.
The Police Department is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in this death. The investigation continues.
Identified:
The deceased was identified as Brian Darnell MARSHALL II, 21, of Woodbridge