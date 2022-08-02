Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship Program awards 3 Stafford students

Williams Jung Ibrahim

Three students from Stafford County are recipients of the annual Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship Program which awarded $100,000 in scholarships to local students in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Oliva Jung, of Colonial Forge High School, is a rising freshman studying Human Biology at Cornell University this fall. Jung served as the National Honors Society President, Mu Alpha Theta Vice President, the Science, English, and Music National Honors Society. Jung also has worked as a Stafford Junction Volunteer, Red Cross Club Publicist, health clinic intern, and writing center tutor. Jung also has a background in the Arts performing as a First Chair Cellist and is an All-County Cellist. Jung has also received several awards and recognitions such as a National Korean American Scholar, National Questbridge Scholar, receiving an academic letter of achievement, an orchestra letter of achievement, receiving AP Calculus BC Academic Award and AP Physics Academic award. In her free time Jung is a church volunteer and apart of the Health Occupation Students of America Club.

Ranya Ibrahim, also of Colonial Forge High School, is a student at Germanna Community College: Fredericksburg, earning a place on the Dean’s List and the President’s list. Ibrahim is also interested in writing, drawing as well as math.

Kaitlyn Williams, of Mountain View High School, is an Environmental Policy Student at Duke University. Williams received the National African American Scholar Recognition, named Varsity Tennis MVP, Academic Letter 2021 and 2022, and named Social Studies Senior of the Year. Williams worked as the DECA Vice President, the varsity Tennis Team Captain, served as the Student Council Vice President, National Honors Society President, and President of the Science National Honors Society as well as the Interact Club.



In their free time Williams volunteers as a Stafford Soccer Youth volunteer coach & Tops soccer volunteer.

Students were selected from more than 1000 applicants based on their academic record, demonstrated leadership and proven commitment to their school and their local community.

Dunkin’ and its franchisees in the DMV area awarded these recipients with a $2,500 scholarship to pursue an undergraduate degree at an accredited two or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school of their choice in the fall.