Arrests made after woman pistol-whipped, road rage

A 22-year-year-old man is in custody after a woman was pistol-whipped inside her home.

From Prince William police:

Keyontae Vans-Deshawn SIGGAL, 22, of the 16600 block of Space More Cl. in Woodbridge Charged with 1 count of robbery, 1 count of malicious wounding, 2 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, 1 count of preventing the summoning of law enforcement, and 1 count of domestic assault & battery

Armed Robbery | Domestic Related *ARREST: On July 29, the suspect sought in connection to the domestic that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 16600 block of Space More Cl. in Woodbridge (22191) earlier that day, was arrested. The accused, Keyontae Vans-Deshawn SIGGAL, was taken into custody in the Woodbridge area without incident. Arrested on July 29: [No Photo Available]

Meanwhile, a man is charged with brandishing a gun in a road rage incident, police said.

From Prince William police:

Brandishing | Road Rage Related – On July 30 at 7:41AM, officers responded to the area

of Sudley Rd. near Balls Ford Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a hit and run crash.

The investigation revealed the victim, a 39-year-old man, and the driver of another vehicle

were involved in a road rage incident while exiting I-66 onto Sudley Rd. Both parties parked

their vehicle near Balls Ford Rd. where the altercation escalated.

During the encounter, the other driver, later identified as the accused, brandished a firearm. At one point, the accused began to drive away and grazed the victim with his vehicle, knocking the victim to the ground. The accused continued to drive away, and the victim contacted the police. Rescue personnel treated the victim at the scene for minor injuries.

While checking the area, officers located a vehicle matching the description provided to police parked at a nearby business. Officers made contact with the driver, who was determined to be the accused, and took him into custody without incident. While investigating the incident, the accused was found in possession of a firearm. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Christopher Alexander BATES, was arrested.

Arrested on July 30:

Christopher Alexander BATES, 39, of 7588 Quail Run Ln. in Manassas Charged with hit & run, brandishing, and possession of a concealed weapon Court Date: Pending | Bond: $10,000 Unsecured Bond