Traffic hotspots in the Fredericksburg region

All work is scheduled, weather permitting. Real-time information on work zones and lane closures is available on 511Virginia.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 148 (Quantico)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Overnight lane closures and full traffic stops for Express Lanes construction near the interchange.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight – 3 a.m. – Intermittent full traffic stops up to 30 minutes

4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place

10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open

Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure for Express Lanes construction near the exit 148 interchange.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Wednesday, Overnight lane closures for Express Lanes construction between mile markers 135 – 133.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place

10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open

Exit 133 (Route 17) New Ramp Opening

Starting Tuesday, Aug. 2, drivers on I-95 southbound seeking Route 17 northbound towards Warrenton or Route 17 southbound towards Falmouth will use a new, permanent ramp, which is located approximately a half mile before the decision point between local and through lanes. The new ramp is just north of the Truslow Road overpass. Read the release here.

Tuesday – Friday, Midnight – 3 a.m. The new ramp will close to allow crews to complete construction activities. Drivers seeking Route 17 northbound towards Warrenton will be detoured. Detour will be the southbound loop ramp to Route 17 southbound towards Falmouth to merge onto I-95 northbound then use the exit ramp back to Route 17 northbound. Crews only need one night of work.

Exit 133 (Route 17)

Wednesday – Thursday, 3 a.m. – 10 a.m. and Friday, 3 a.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure for Improve 95 construction near the interchange.

Exit 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single mobile lane closure. Pavement marker lens replacement.

Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Tuesday – Wednesday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m., Wednesday – Thursday, 9:30 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating double lane closures on I-95 southbound to allow crews to conduct a bridge inspection. The bridge over the Matta River is located at mile marker 117.

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 98 (Route 30/Doswell)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures for interstate paving between mile markers 105 and 101.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Alternating double lane closures for mobile operation to mill and pave the travel lanes.

Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Sunday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating double lane closures on I-95 northbound to allow crews to conduct a bridge inspection. The bridge over the Matta River is located at mile marker 117.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single mobile lane closure. Pavement marker lens replacement.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Sunday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure for Improve 95 construction.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Tuesday – Friday, 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. I-95 northbound will be reduced to one lane overnight for Improve 95 construction near the interchange.

Exit 148 (Quantico)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Overnight lane closures and full traffic stops for Express Lanes construction near the interchange.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight – 3 a.m. – Intermittent full traffic stops up to 30 minutes

4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open

Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure for Express Lanes construction near the exit 148 interchange.

Stafford County

Route 1 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure between Layhill Road and Centreport Parkway for private development construction under permit.

Route 3 Eastbound

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. Expect a mobile operation to allow crews to pave Route 3 eastbound from Cleek Lane to the King George County line.

Route 17 Northbound and Southbound

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closures on Route 17 northbound and southbound between Sanford Drive and Short Street for Improve 95 construction.

Monday – Wednesday, Midnight – 3 a.m. Expect intermittent, full traffic stops on Route 17 northbound and southbound near I-95 for Improve 95 construction. Each full traffic stop may last up to 30 minutes. Only one night of work is needed.

Centreport Parkway

Monday – Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure near I-95 ramps for Improve 95 construction.

Leeland Road

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic for paving work between Deacon Road and Morton Road. Motorists can expect a temporary rough ride while paving work is underway.

Potomac Run Road

Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic for paving work between Brooke Road and Deacon Road.

Eskimo Hill Road

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Work under the bridge. Alternating lane closures and flagging on Eskimo Hill between Montague Loop and Brooke Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Route 650 (Mount Olive Road)

Wednesday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Crews will be working on pavement patching between Kellogg Mill Road and Poplar Road. Flaggers will direct drivers in the work zone by alternating one-way traffic.

Mobile Paving Operation

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Expect a mobile operation to allow crews to pave various routes and intersections in Stafford County. Flaggers will alternate, one-way traffic through a work zone or direct drivers through an intersection on the following routes:

Route 608 and Route 1

Route 628

Route 648 and Route 709

Route 733 and Route 630

Lake Arrowhead Subdivision

Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Pavement patching on various routes in the Lake Arrowhead subdivision. Flaggers will direct drivers in the work zone.

Kelvin Drive

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Pipe work. Flaggers will alternate, one-way traffic through the work zone near Rockdale Road.

Rowser Street

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Pipe work. Flaggers will alternate, one-way traffic through the work zone near Route 1.

Spotsylvania County

Route 17 Northbound and Southbound

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Pavement work. Crews will be working between the Route 2 intersection at New Post and Old Dominion Parkway.

Route 208

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 208 eastbound and westbound between Plantation Forest Drive and Brock Road for private development construction under permit.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road)

Wednesday – Thursday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. Milling and paving. Alternating single lane closures on Courthouse Road between Smith Station Road and I-95. Motorists may experience a temporary rough travel surface until paving is complete.

Route 632 (Roxbury Mill Road)

Thursday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Crews will be pavement patching between Route 1 and Route 608. Crews will alternate one-way traffic in the work zone.

Route 719 (Days Bridge Road)

Thursday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Crews will be pavement patching between the Orange/Spotsylvania county line and Belmont Road. Flaggers will direct drivers in the work zone by alternating one-way traffic.

Wilburn Subdivision

Thursday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Pavement patching on various routes in the Wilburn subdivision. Flaggers will direct drivers in the work zone.