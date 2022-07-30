Brandon murdered Dumfries man during custody dispute

Roberta Brandon, of Woodbridge is guilty of killing a man outside a Dale City area Food Lion.

On November 29, 2016, a custody and visitation dispute turned violent outside a grocery store at 6306 Hoadly Road. During this confrontation, the victim, Cordrey Douglas Jackson, 24, of Dumfries, was beaten and shot in the chest by Brandon, who was 23 at the time of the murder.

According to Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney, an autopsy confirmed that the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the chest. After several continuances due to the coronavirus, Brandon was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony on Thursday, July 28.

“There is no place in our community for gun violence. My office is committed to doing all in our power to make Prince William County safer by aggressively prosecuting violent criminals,” said Ashworth.

On the night of the murder, officers were called at 7:29 p.m. to the Food Lion to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney commends Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Teresa Polinske, the Prince William County Police Department, particularly Detective Cupka, for his investigation of this case, and Christy Reynolds, Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office Victim Witness Case Manager, who provided assistance and support to the victim’s family.