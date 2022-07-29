Woman pistol-whipped outside Woodbridge apartment

Police are searching for a man they say used a handgun to beat a woman during an argument and then steal her cell phone.

Armed Robbery | Domestic Related – On July 29 at 4:12AM, officers responded to

investigate a domestic that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 16600 block of Space More Cl. in Woodbridge (22191) earlier that morning.

The investigation revealed the victim, a 20-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the victim was struck by the accused which caused her to fall to the ground.

While the victim was on the ground, the accused retrieved a firearm and used it to physically strike the victim.

When the accused observed the victim attempting to contact the police, he took her phone while brandishing the firearm. The victim then left the residence and went to an area hospital where police were contacted, and her injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Keyontae Vans-Deshawn SIGGAL. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Wanted: [No Photo Available]

Keyontae Vans-Deshawn SIGGAL, 22, of the 16600 block of Space More Cl. in Woodbridge Described as a black male, 5’9″, 130lbs., with short black hair, brown eyes, and piercings in both ears Wanted for 1 count of robbery, 1 count of malicious wounding, 2 counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, 1 count of preventing the summoning of law enforcement, and 1 count of domestic assault & battery