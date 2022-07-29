283rd Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair begins today



The Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair will hold its 283rd iteration, which will see several events, contests, and entertainment over the course of 10 days.

According to its website, the Fredericksburg Fair is the oldest fair in the U.S, dating back to 1738.

The fair has announced a number of special events on their calendar:

Saturday, July 30-Military Appreciation Day

Monday, August 1-Law Enforcement/First Responders Appreciation Night

Tuesday, August 2- $5.00 Tuesday, all tickets will be $5.00

Wednesday, August 3-College Night

Thursday, August 4-Educator’s Appreciation Night

The fair will run from July 29 to August 8 and will take place at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds, at 2400 Airport Avenue in Fredericksburg.