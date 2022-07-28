Business Union workers protest outside Stafford Shoppers Food Warehouse, seek a new contract By Rick Horner Published July 28, 2022 at 2:50PM | Updated July 28, 2022 at 3:53PM United Food and Commercials Workers Local 400 held a demonstration at a Shoppers Food Warehouse in North Stafford [Photo: Rick Horner] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News