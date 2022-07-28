Business

Union workers protest outside Stafford Shoppers Food Warehouse, seek a new contract

By Rick Horner
United Food and Commercials Workers Local 400 held a demonstration at a Shoppers Food Warehouse in North Stafford [Photo: Rick Horner]

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