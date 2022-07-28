Police nab suspected home improvement store flasher

A man wanted in connection to several indecent exposure incidents reported outside a Lowes store in Woodbridge is arrested and out on bond.

Indecent Exposure *ARREST – On July 27, the suspect sought in connection to the indecent exposure that occurred at the Lowe’s located at 13720 Smoketown Rd. in Woodbridge (22192) on July 8, was arrested. The accused, identified as Alvin Jerome SPRUILL, turned himself in to police without incident.

Arrested on July 27:

Alvin Jerome SPRUILL, 59, of no fixed address Charged with indecent exposure

Court Date: Pending | Bond: $2,000 Unsecured Bond

Indecent Exposure *SUSPECT IDENTIFIED [Previously Released] – On July 22, officers identified the suspect sought in connection to the indecent exposure that occurred at the Lowe’s located at 13720 Smoketown Rd. in Woodbridge (22192) on July 8. Following the investigation, officers obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, identified as Alvin Jerome SPRUILL. Attempts to locate the suspect have successful.

Indecent Exposure [Previously Released] – On July 8 at 11:49AM, officers responded to the Lowe’s located at 13720 Smoketown Rd. in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an indecent exposure. The investigation revealed a male patron was observed inside the store exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures. At one point during the incident, other patrons entered the aisle with the suspect who quickly walked away and then exited the store. At no time was contact made between the suspect and employees or other customers.