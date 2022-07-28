Police alert for ‘shots fired’ call too vague, say Manassas residents

Police on Wednesday alerted Manassas residents to a call about shots fired in a neighborhood using social media, referring to the case only as a “critical incident.”

No one was injured.

Here’s what happened, according to a press release issued today by Manassas police:

On July 27, 2022, at approximately 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 10300 block of Butternut Circle, in the City of Manassas, for a report of shots fired. It was reported that an unknown suspect(s) fired several rounds at the residence. The residence was occupied at the time of incident, but no one was injured. This is believed to be an isolated incident and not random. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Manassas City Police Investigative Services Division at (703) 257-8092.

The social media post garnered responses from residents and a member of the City Council.

A critical incident that’s pretty vague …how about a little more clarification for the folks that live over that way,” someone commented.

“Vague, more info, please,” another commented.

Many began speculating about the possibility of police confronting a gunman on the loose. Today, Councilwoman Lynn Forkell Greene posted to Facebook urging the community has patience while police conduct investigations.

“In today’s environment, we all expect to be immediately notified. However, in most cases, our first responders need time to assess the situation and provide support at the scene, and well, do their jobs. That has to come first. I have supported transparency, and all of our departments continue to work towards that goal,” said Forkell Greene. “However, please be patient while active investigations take place. It is not safe for anyone for our officers to be more focused on getting a FB post out before properly investigating the scene. I have every faith that the situation was handled correctly…”

Shots-fired calls have grown increasingly common in neighboring Prince William County, where crime rates have increased in the past two years. The county police department consistently reports shootings, homicides, and shots fired incidents to social media, in real-time, to inform nearby residents.