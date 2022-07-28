New ramp opening part of big changes coming to I-95/Route 17 near Fredericksburg in coming weeks

In the coming weeks, drivers who use Route 17 in Stafford County will see big changes near Interstate 95.

Starting Tuesday, August 2, drivers on I-95 south headed to Route 17 north towards Warrenton or Route 17 south toward Falmouth will use a new, permanent ramp half a mile before the decision point between local and through lanes. The new ramp is just north of the Truslow Road overpass.

The permanent traffic pattern will divide local traffic between Route 17 and Route 3 at an earlier point to reduce merging and weaving approaching the exit 133 interchange at Route 17.

Southbound travelers seeking Route 17 will be divided by a concrete barrier before the division of local and through lanes.

Drivers using the new ramp cannot continue on the local lanes towards exit 130 (Route 3) in Fredericksburg and must exit to Route 17.

If motorists miss the new off-ramp to Route 17, they must continue traveling on the local lanes across the Rappahannock River to exit 130 in Fredericksburg where they can use the interchange to return to Route 17 by accessing I-95 northbound.

A temporary traffic signal at the existing southbound off-ramp to Route 17 towards Falmouth will be removed. Drivers wanting to go south on Route 17 will stay left and use the loop ramp.

I-95 southbound motorists wanting to go north on Route 17 will continue to bear right and merge onto Route 17 northbound.

Message boards are posted to make travelers aware of the upcoming changes to exit 133. Drivers should be alert, use caution, and expect brief delays as drivers adjust to the new work zone condition.

Meanwhile, VDOT has restriped Route 17 southbound near Interstate 95 in Stafford County to reduce congestion approaching the exit 133 interchanges.

VDOT has converted the right-turn-only lane between the Park & Ride lot at Falls Run Drive and Sanford Drive to a shared right-turn lane and through lane.

The new pavement markings mean two southbound lanes on Route 17 align with the dual lanes of the I-95 southbound on-ramp sooner.

While the new traffic pattern is in effect, additional pavement markings are needed for the travel lanes, including the 95 shield. Several new signs on the ground will also be installed. Crews will work overnight to complete all construction activities to minimize delays to travelers.

A message board is posted along Route 17 southbound to alert drivers to the restriped lanes.

The work comes as crews continue to build 10 new miles of Express Lanes in the median of I-95 in Stafford County from its current southern terminus point at exit 143 (Route 610) to the Route 17 area. The Express Lanes will connect to the I-95 Rappahannock River Crossing projects.

Three new access points to 95 Express Lanes are under construction at exit 148 (Quantico), exit 140 (Courthouse Road) and at exit 133.

The 10-mile extension of Express Lanes is expected to open to travelers in late 2023.