Stafford man wrecks car, attempts to hide in FBI building, police said

A Stafford man was jailed on several charges yesterday after fleeing the scene of an auto accident on Warrenton Road.

Authorities said the man tried to hide from police in a secure federal government facility.

On Tuesday, July 26 at 12:11 p.m., deputies responded to an accident in the 500 block of Warrenton Road, near a Holiday Inn Express. The investigation revealed the driver of a blue Honda Civic failed to yield as he pulled out of a Hardee’s restaurant parking lot and struck a southbound tractor trailer.

The crash’s impact sent the Honda into the rear of a southbound Toyota Highlander.

The suspect stopped about a mile away on Nelms Circle, abandoned his wrecked car, and fled on foot, police said. There were no injuries, but the Honda Civic driver fled the scene, police said. An alert witness followed the suspect and updated the Stafford County Emergency Communications Center with the suspect’s location.

The suspect then climbed a fence into a secure government building and was trapped. Deputy M.E. Gordon and FBI Agents located the suspect attempting to hide.

Calvin Thomas, 18, is charged with felony hit and run, reckless driving, trespassing, no insurance, and no registration, police said. Thomas was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.