Police seek suspect in Woodbridge shooting, arrest 2 others

Three men are charged with a shooting at an apartment complex in Woodbridge. Two are in custody while police are searching for a third.

From Prince William police:

Aggravated Malicious Wounding *SUSPECTS IDENTIFIED | ARRESTS – On July 22, detectives identified three men in connection to the shooting that occurred at the Elevations One Apartments located in the 14300 block of Jeffries Rd. in Woodbridge (22191) on July 18.

During the encounter, a 38-year-old man sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The investigation revealed the altercation stemmed from ongoing dispute between the man and other known parties.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspects. Two of the suspects, Emerson Titus MCALLISTER and Daniele DEPAOLIS have been arrested. The third suspect, identified as Maurice Eric SOWERS IV, remains wanted.

Wanted: [Photo from November 2021]

Maurice Eric SOWERS IV, 28, of the 14300 block of Jeffries Rd in Woodbridge

Described as a black male, 5’7″, 170lbs with black hair and brown eyes

Wanted for aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and assault & battery