Ohio woman faces charges in fatal Route 17 crash

An Ohio woman was charged with reckless driving after a fatal traffic accident on Warrenton Road on Monday, July 25.

On July 25 at 8:47 a.m., deputies responded to an accident on Warrenton Road near Fleet Road, near an Aldi grocery store. The investigation revealed a Chevy Impala driven by Barbara Simon, 63, headed south of Warrenton Road, crossed the median, and struck a northbound Nissan Versa.

The impact pushed the Nissan into a northbound van, and the Nissan overturned once.

Simon and a passenger in her vehicle were both transported to an area hospital for their injuries. The driver, and sole occupant of the Nissan, was also transported to the hospital and sadly succumbed to his injuries. There were no injuries in the van.

As a result of the accident investigation by Deputy S.C. Martin and the Traffic Safety Unit, Simon has been charged with reckless driving. He has an initial court appearance next month.

The deceased driver has been identified as Thomas Mundy, 57, of Stafford.