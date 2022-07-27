Marines open registration for annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot

The Marine Corps Marathon Organization announced that registration for the Turkey Trot 10K and Mile is open to the public starting today.

The event will run at Marine Corps Base Quantico on Saturday, November 19, five days before Thanksgiving.

The 6.2 mile event celebrates Thanksgiving, providing participants one final calorie-burning exercise before kicking off the holiday week. Interested runners are encouraged to make it a family affair with the Turkey Trot Mile, perfect for any aspiring runner.

The live Turkey Trot 10K marks the final qualifier for the 2022 Distinguished Participant medal presented by Fleet Feet. To qualify for this coveted title, runners must complete four specific live events in 2022.

Only one event from each tier below counts toward Distinguished Participant:

Tier One: Historic Half events (13.1, Semper 5ive or Devil Dog Double) on May 22;

Tier Two: Belleau Wood 8K or Crossroads Trail 15K on June 25;

Tier Three: Quantico 12K on August 20;

Tier Four: Turkey Trot 10K on November 19

Registration for the live and virtual Turkey Trot 10K is $47 and is open to ages seven and up. Virtual runners will have from November 12 to 20 to complete the 10K distance.

The registration fee for the in-person event is $25. All participants will receive the official event shirt and a finisher medal.