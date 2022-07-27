Malfunctioning air conditioning caused Carl Lewis Community Center fire

A fire at the Carl Lewis Community Center on Monday is blamed on a malfunctioning air conditioning unit.

The Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to put out a fire which occurred at the Carl Lewis Community Center at 154 Telegraph Road in North Stafford at 3:35 p.m. on July 25. Units arrived at the scene four minutes later and dealt with heavy fire coming from the community center.

The county fire department did not have information on the total cost of damage to the center.

No one was injured.

The Carl Lewis Field and Community Center is located about a half-mile from Route 1 and is frequently used for parties and wedding receptions. The center also has a field used for soccer games.

The cause of the community center fire is currently under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.