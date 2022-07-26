Stafford schools announces policy for providing free or reduced-price meals

Stafford County Public Schools announced its policy for providing free or reduced-price meals for children served under the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs. Each school and the School Nutrition office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.

Families are encouraged to apply online for free and reduced meal benefits. You may complete an application online at schoolcafe.com/SCPS-Nutrition.

Kate Waller Barrett, Anne E. Moncure, Falmouth, Widewater, and Rocky Run Elementary Schools, in addition, to Head Start programs at both North Star and Rising Star, will be participating in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) as implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.

All students enrolled at these schools will be provided a meal for breakfast and lunch each day at no charge. Households with students attending these schools will not be required to submit a meal application form for these students to receive meals at no charge. Each household with students attending these schools will receive communication about CEP, including contact information for any questions.

In all other schools, household size and income will be used to determine eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits. Children from households whose income is at or below the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines, shown in the chart below, may be eligible for either free or reduced-price meals.

Children who are members of households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits (formerly the Food Stamp Program) or who receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) may be automatically eligible for free meals.

Children who are homeless, migrants, or runaway may also be automatically eligible for free meals. Foster children, who are the legal responsibility of a welfare agency or court, are eligible for free meals regardless of the income of the household with whom they reside. Children who are members of families participating in WIC may also qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on the household’s income.

Here’s more info about eligible incomes and household sizes.