Overnight road work, lane closures this week on I-95

Work on the E-ZPass Express Lanes extension continues this week on Interstate 95.

Here’s what you need to know:

I-95 Southbound

Exit 148 (Quantico)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Overnight lane closures and full traffic stops for Express Lanes construction near the interchange.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight – 3 a.m. – Intermittent full traffic stops up to 30 minutes

4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place

10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open

Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure for Express Lanes construction near the exit 148 interchange.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m., Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure between interchanges for Express Lanes construction.

Exit 130 (Route 3)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Bridge inspection. Alternating, single lane closures to allow crews to inspect the Route 3 overpasses.

Exit 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single mobile lane closure. Pavement marker lens replacement.

Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Tuesday – Wednesday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m., Wednesday – Thursday, 9:30 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating double lane closures on I-95 southbound to allow crews to conduct a bridge inspection. The bridge over the Po River is located at mile marker 119.

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 98 (Route 30/Doswell)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures for interstate paving between mile markers 105 and 101.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Alternating double lane closures for mobile operation to mill and pave the travel lanes.

Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Sunday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating double lane closures on I-95 northbound to allow crews to conduct a bridge inspection. The bridge over the Po River is located at mile marker 119.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single mobile lane closure. Pavement marker lens replacement.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Single lane closure to repair work zone barrier.

Exit 130 (Route 3)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Bridge inspection. Alternating, single lane closures to allow crews to inspect the Route 3 overpasses.

Exit 148 (Quantico)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Overnight lane closures and full traffic stops for Express Lanes construction near the interchange.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight – 3 a.m. – Intermittent full traffic stops up to 30 minutes

4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open

Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure for Express Lanes construction near the exit 148 interchange.

Express Lanes Closures

Northbound Express Lanes at Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) and Exit 143 (Garrisonville)

Sunday – Monday, 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. The entrance gates to the Express Lanes facility will close in Stafford County to northbound travelers overnight for construction and will reopen at 4 a.m. Between 2 – 4 a.m. on Monday, the first opportunity for drivers to access the Express Lanes facility will be at Route 234 in Dumfries.

Southbound Express Lanes at Exit 150 (Joplin Road)

Monday – Tuesday, 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. Southbound Express Lanes will close at exit 150 (Joplin Road) and all southbound travelers on the Express Lanes will be detoured to the general purpose lanes.

Stafford County

Route 1 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure between Layhill Road and Centreport Parkway for private development construction under permit.

Route 3 Eastbound

Wednesday – Thursday, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. Expect a mobile operation to allow crews to pave Route 3 eastbound from Cleak Lane to the King George County line.

Route 17 Northbound and Southbound

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closures on Route 17 northbound and southbound between Sanford Drive and Short Street for Improve 95 construction.

Route 17 Southbound

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Pavement marking work. Single lane closure for mobile operation on Route 17 southbound between McLane Drive and Sanford Drive.

Leeland Road

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic for milling and paving work between Deacon Road and Morton Road. Motorists can expect a temporary rough ride while milling is underway ahead of resurfacing.

Eskimo Hill Road

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Bridge work under the bridge. Alternating lane closures and flagging on Eskimo Hill between Montague Loop and Brooke Road. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone.

Mobile Paving Operation

Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Expect a mobile operation to allow crews to pave various routes and intersections in Stafford County. Flaggers will alternate, one-way traffic through a work zone or direct drivers through an intersection on the following routes:

Route 608 and Route 1

Route 628

Route 648 and Route 709

Route 733 and Route 630

Spotsylvania County

Route 17 Northbound and Southbound

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Pavement marking. Mobile operation. Crews will be working between the Route 2 intersection at New Post and Old Dominion Parkway.

Route 208

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 208 between Plantation Forest Drive and Brock Road for private development construction under permit.