Overnight road work, lane closures this week on I-95

Work on the E-ZPass Express Lanes extension continues this week on Interstate 95.
Here’s what you need to know:
I-95 Southbound
Exit 148 (Quantico)
Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Overnight lane closures and full traffic stops for Express Lanes construction near the interchange.
9 p.m. – Single lane closure
10 p.m. – Double lane closure
Midnight – 3 a.m. – Intermittent full traffic stops up to 30 minutes
4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place
10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open
Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure for Express Lanes construction near the exit 148 interchange.
Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)
Wednesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m., Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure between interchanges for Express Lanes construction.
Exit 130 (Route 3)
Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Bridge inspection. Alternating, single lane closures to allow crews to inspect the Route 3 overpasses.
Exit 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)
Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single mobile lane closure. Pavement marker lens replacement.
Exit 118 (Thornburg)
Tuesday – Wednesday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m., Wednesday – Thursday, 9:30 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating double lane closures on I-95 southbound to allow crews to conduct a bridge inspection. The bridge over the Po River is located at mile marker 119.
Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 98 (Route 30/Doswell)
Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures for interstate paving between mile markers 105 and 101.
I-95 Northbound
Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)
Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Alternating double lane closures for mobile operation to mill and pave the travel lanes.
Exit 118 (Thornburg)
Sunday – Tuesday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating double lane closures on I-95 northbound to allow crews to conduct a bridge inspection. The bridge over the Po River is located at mile marker 119.
Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)
Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single mobile lane closure. Pavement marker lens replacement.
Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)
Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Single lane closure to repair work zone barrier.
Exit 130 (Route 3)
Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Bridge inspection. Alternating, single lane closures to allow crews to inspect the Route 3 overpasses.
Exit 148 (Quantico)
Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Overnight lane closures and full traffic stops for Express Lanes construction near the interchange.
9 p.m. – Single lane closure
10 p.m. – Double lane closure
Midnight – 3 a.m. – Intermittent full traffic stops up to 30 minutes
4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open
Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure for Express Lanes construction near the exit 148 interchange.
Express Lanes Closures
Northbound Express Lanes at Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) and Exit 143 (Garrisonville)
Sunday – Monday, 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. The entrance gates to the Express Lanes facility will close in Stafford County to northbound travelers overnight for construction and will reopen at 4 a.m. Between 2 – 4 a.m. on Monday, the first opportunity for drivers to access the Express Lanes facility will be at Route 234 in Dumfries.
Southbound Express Lanes at Exit 150 (Joplin Road)
Monday – Tuesday, 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. Southbound Express Lanes will close at exit 150 (Joplin Road) and all southbound travelers on the Express Lanes will be detoured to the general purpose lanes.
Stafford County
Route 1 Northbound
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Single lane closure between Layhill Road and Centreport Parkway for private development construction under permit.
Route 3 Eastbound
Wednesday – Thursday, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. Expect a mobile operation to allow crews to pave Route 3 eastbound from Cleak Lane to the King George County line.
Route 17 Northbound and Southbound
Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closures on Route 17 northbound and southbound between Sanford Drive and Short Street for Improve 95 construction.
Route 17 Southbound
Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Pavement marking work. Single lane closure for mobile operation on Route 17 southbound between McLane Drive and Sanford Drive.
Leeland Road
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic for milling and paving work between Deacon Road and Morton Road. Motorists can expect a temporary rough ride while milling is underway ahead of resurfacing.
Eskimo Hill Road
Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Bridge work under the bridge. Alternating lane closures and flagging on Eskimo Hill between Montague Loop and Brooke Road. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone.
Mobile Paving Operation
Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Expect a mobile operation to allow crews to pave various routes and intersections in Stafford County. Flaggers will alternate, one-way traffic through a work zone or direct drivers through an intersection on the following routes:
Route 608 and Route 1
Route 628
Route 648 and Route 709
Route 733 and Route 630
Spotsylvania County
Route 17 Northbound and Southbound
Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Pavement marking. Mobile operation. Crews will be working between the Route 2 intersection at New Post and Old Dominion Parkway.
Route 208
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 208 between Plantation Forest Drive and Brock Road for private development construction under permit.