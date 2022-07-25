Occoquan announces return of fall craft show Sept. 24 and 25

Occoquan’s Fall Arts & Crafts Show is Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25, 2022. This year, the town will expand the festival with new offerings, and with this comes an opportunity to involve community partners in this historically well-attended event.

Emerging Artists

The Town will offer a scholarship program for a general category of contemporary artworks created by new artists and creators. This is an opportunity for businesses that are new to selling their creations and have not yet experienced a major craft show. Art or craft businesses that began in 2020 or later are invited to apply and may participate at a reduced rate if accepted.

Spaces are limited and all applications will be juried for these spots. For more information, contact the Events Director at [email protected] or see the Emerging Artist Application online. Emerging Artist Applications are due by September 5, 2022.

Of course, creators with established art or craft businesses are also welcome to apply. Artists that are able to demonstrate during the show are encouraged to do so. Categories are limited, and applications are reviewed individually. More information and the application can be found on the Town’s website.

Imagination Alley

Imagination Alley is a new fun place for kids to create art while they are in Occoquan during the festival. Plans include a giant craft tent and a 32-foot DIY mural. Local creators are being sought to workshop an art lesson or guide a craft in scheduled session slots during the show. There is also an opportunity for an artist to sketch in a template, design, or pattern for the mural. Interested parties can contact the director at [email protected] for more information.

The Arts & Crafts Show brings 10,000 people to the streets of Occoquan over the weekend. For more details or to become a sponsor, see the town’s website. For over 50 years, Occoquan has hosted the popular show in this historic riverfront town.