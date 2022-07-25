2 teens injured; Shots ring out across Prince William County

It was a busy weekend for the Prince William County Police Department.

Officers were called to multiple shootings that occurred in Dale City, Woodbridge, Dumfries, and near Manassas. The department outlines each incident in this press release:

Shooting Investigation – On July 24 at 10:04PM, officers responded to the area of Sycamore Valley way and Tulip Tree Pl in Dumfries (22026) to investigate an initial report of shots fired. When officers arrived in the area, no involved parties or a scene were located. While officers were investigating the incident, a 17-year- old male juvenile arrived at an area hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his arm. The injury was determined to be non-life threatening. The juvenile was not forthcoming to officers about what occurred leading up to the altercation and did not provide police suspect information.

Shooting Investigation – On July 24 at 1:18PM, officers responded to the 7400 block of Barbados Ln in Manassas (20109) to investigate an initial report of shots fired. When officers arrived in the area, the involved parties had already dispersed. Officers did locate a bullet in front of a residence in the above area and damage to the porch area. While officers were investigating the incident, a 17-year-old male juvenile arrived at an area hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his hand. The injury was determined to be non-life threatening. The juvenile was not forthcoming to officers about what occurred leading up to the altercation and did not provide police suspect information.

Stabbing Investigation – On July 24 at 12:43AM, officers responded to investigate a stabbing that was reported to have occurred in the parking lot of Tandoori Nights located at 14633 Richmond Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) earlier that evening. The investigation revealed a 32-year-old man sustained minor injuries following an altercation that reportedly occurred in the parking lot of the establishment. After the encounter, the man was driven to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries where police were contacted. The injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. The man was not forthcoming to officers about what occurred leading up to the altercation. Officers responded to the alleged offense location and were unable to locate where the altercation occurred. The victim did not provide police suspect information.

Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On July 24 at 5:59PM, officer responded to the Signal Hill Apartments located in the 15175 Beacon Ridge Dr in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed a passenger inside a silver Toyota was seen firing multiple rounds from the vehicle as it drove through the parking lot. An unknown involved party was believed to be on scene at the time of the incident and left prior to police arriving on scene. Officers located multiple shell casings in the parking lot and determined two apartments and five vehicles were damaged. No injuries were reported.

Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On July 23 at 11:27AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 4800 block of Frishman Ct in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a destruction of property. The investigation revealed the homeowner discovered a bullet hole in their laundry room window. A bullet was located in a drawer of the room. No recent shots fired calls were received in the area around the time of the damage being located. No injuries or other property damage were reported.

Shooting at an Unoccupied Vehicle – On July 23 at 8:29PM, officers responded to the 12200 block of Ashley Ct in Manassas (20112) to investigate a destruction of property. The investigation revealed the homeowner discovered a bullet hole in their unoccupied vehicle that was parked in front of the residence. A bullet was located inside the vehicle. No recent shots fired calls were received in the area around the time of the damage being located. No injuries or other property damage were reported.