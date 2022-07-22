Woodbridge car jacking arrest: Maryland man charged

Prince William police arrested a Maryland man in connection to a July 2 carjacking in Woodbridge.

Attempted Carjacking *ARREST – On July 21, the suspect sought in connection to the attempted carjacking that was reported to have occurred at the Lynwood Shopping Center located in the 14400 block of Richmond Hwy (Route 1) in Woodbridge (22191) on July 2, was arrested. While investigating the incident, officers identified the suspect as Marcus Xavier CUNNINGHAM. On July 21, following the investigation, officers obtained an arrest warrant for the accused who was served at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center where he is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges.

Arrested on July 21: [No Photo Available]

Marcus Xavier CUNNINGHAM, 26, of 5216 Kramme Ave. in Brooklyn, MD Charged with carjacking

Court Date: Pending | Status: Incarcerated

Attempted Carjacking [Previously Released] – On July 2 at 6:38PM, officers responded to investigate an attempted carjacking that was reported to have occurred at the Lynwood Shopping Center located in the 14400 block of Richmond Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) earlier that afternoon around 3:30PM. The investigation revealed the victim, a 47-year-old woman, left a business in the above area and had returned to her vehicle in the parking lot when an unknown man opened the unlocked passenger door and asked the victim for a ride.

When the victim refused, the man climbed over the center console and attempted to push the victim out of the vehicle. A struggle ensued between the two parties before two bystanders intervened to assist the victim. The men got the suspect out of the vehicle where he then fled on foot. The victim left the area and returned to her residence where she contacted police.

No injuries were reported, and no property was taken.