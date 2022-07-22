Flyover work to close portion of I-95 E-Z Express Lanes



The southern section of the Interstate 95 E-Z Express Lanes will be closed during overnight periods from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. starting Sunday, July 24.

The closure will allow crews to erect deck overhang brackets for a flyover bridge near Quantico.

Sunday, July 24:

Northbound, the entry ramps to the Lanes near Route 630 and Route 610 will remain closed from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The first opportunity to enter the NB lanes during this period will be just before Dumfries Road.

Monday, July 25:

Southbound, between 10 p.m. to midnight, customers on the Express Lanes will be detoured to the regular lanes just before Joplin Road.

The Lanes will close for a reversal from midnight to 2 a.m.

Northbound, from 2 to 4 a.m., the entry ramps to the Lanes near Route 630 and Route 610 will remain closed.



The new flyover will serve as an entry point to the E-Z Pass Express Lanes. The lanes are being extended from North Stafford to the Rappahannock River.