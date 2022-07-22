Dumfries man killed in crash on Route 234

On July 21 at 8:33 a.m., investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Dumfries Rd and Country Club Dr and Route 234 in Montclair to investigate a crash.

According to police, the driver of a 2018 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Route 234, approaching the intersection of Country Club Drive, when the driver disregarded a red traffic signal and continued into the intersection where the vehicle struck a 2018 Lexus E300H that was within the intersection making a left turn from Country Club Drive onto Route 234.

The impact of the crash pushed the Lexus into the southbound travel lanes. The driver of the Lexus, Marvin Hubert Floom, 76, of Dumfries, was transported to an area hospital and died as a result of injuries sustained during the collision.

A front seat passenger in the Lexus, a 73-year-old woman of Dumfries, was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford, a 35-year-old man from Stafford was not injured. Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact the police. Charges are pending.