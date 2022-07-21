Woodbridge man, 21, shot to death on sidewalk

A 21-year-old man was shot to death in Woodbridge.

On Wednesday, July 20, at 6:42 p.m., officers responded to the 16600 block of Georgetown Road, just off Route 1 in Woodbridge, to investigate a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located the victim on a sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided immediate first aid to the man until rescue personnel arrived.

A medical team took the victim to an area hospital, where he died.

A 26-year-old man was also located at the scene with a gunshot wound to his hand. The man was also taken to an area hospital, where the injury was deemed non-life threatening.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two men and a third man were standing outside on the sidewalk when two men appeared from a nearby alley. They started shooting at the three men standing on the sidewalk before fleeing on foot, police said.

Multiple vehicles were also struck. No other injuries were reported.

Fairfax County police used its helicopter to search the area for the men with no luck.

The men were only described as black males, wearing all dark-colored clothing, police said.

At this time, detectives from the Homicide Unit are actively investigating the incident to determine what led to the shooting. They seek to speak with anyone who has information as to what occurred.

The deceased was identified as Brian Darnell Marshall II, 21, of Woodbridge.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to pwcva.gov/policetip.