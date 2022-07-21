Heat advisory starts 11 a.m, temps soaring to 96, feels like 103

It’s going to be a hot one today across the region, with temperatures feeling like they’re above 100 degrees.

From the National Weather Service:

…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM EDT THIS EVENING… * WHAT…Heat index values around 105 expected. * WHERE…Portions of The District of Columbia and locations along

and east of Interstate 95 in Maryland and Virginia. * WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Here’s the forecast:

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 103. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 74. West wind 6 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 96. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 74. West wind around 6 mph.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 75.