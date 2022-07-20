Churches United Inaugural Convention to draw 1,000 to Woodbridge

Harvest Life Church will welcome more than 1,000 people to the area.

The Churches United Inaugural Convention will be held from Wednesday, July 27 to Friday, July 29, at the Harvest Life Church in Woodbridge. This free conference, hosted by Bishop Lyle Dukes and Pastor Deborah Dukes, brings together churches worldwide for praise, worship, impartation, and fellowship.

Between 1,000 and 1,500 people are expected to attend the event at the church, at 14401 Telegraph Road in Woodbridge, across from Potomac Mills.

“All are invited as we take a quantum leap together for the Kingdom of God. Speakers include Bishop Lyle Dukes, Pastor Deborah Dukes, Apostle I.V. Hilliard, Bishop Paul S. Morton, and many more. The convention is designed to develop church leaders and congregations to minister to their surrounding communities and champion the cause of Christ,” said church spokesman Michael Futrell.

This is the first time the Churches United Inaugural Convention will be held at Harvest Life. The group’s mission is to build and empower strong pastors, strong leaders, and strong churches by teaching, training, and uniting for a greater Kingdom reach – strengthening local churches everywhere.

Convention registration is free, and all are welcome. Participants must register to attend.

Churches United is a global ministry that includes approximately 500 churches globally.

Please visit churchesunited.com for details.