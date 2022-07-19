Prince William fire chief Tim Keen to retire

Fire and Rescue System Chief Timothy L. Keen announced his retirement after 40 years of service to Prince William County. His retirement date is effective Sept. 1, 2022.

Chief Keen began his career in Prince William County as a volunteer in January of 1982. He has led the Fire and Rescue System as chief for the past three years.

“We appreciate Chief Keen’s 40 years of service with the county,” said Board of County Supervisor’s Chair Ann Wheeler. “He provided leadership to the second largest Fire and Rescue System in the Commonwealth during some challenging and dynamic times, not the least of those being the COVID-19 pandemic. We commend his passion for public service and commitment to our community.”

“Chief Keen has dedicated his entire adult life and professional career to serving the citizens of Prince William County,” said Acting County Executive Elijah Johnson. “We are grateful for his stewardship of the department and his efforts to continue the development of our world-class Fire and Rescue System.”

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the residents of Prince William County for 40 years and to lead the Fire and Rescue System over the past three years,” said Keen. “I am grateful for the amazing performance of all the members in our system and proud of the work we have done to improve our services to the Prince William community.”

Chief Keen’s last day in the office will be Aug. 31, 2022. The Acting County Executive and Board of County Supervisors will discuss the next steps regarding the transition in leadership and the future selection process for the Fire and Rescue System Chief position.