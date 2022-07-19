Peeping tom targets girls, women at Kohls in Woodbridge

Police said someone is using a cell phone to peep on girls and women inside a dressing room at a Kohl’s department store in Woodbridge.

Prince William police tell us:

Unlawful Filming – On July 15 at 6:41PM, officers responded to investigate a suspicious incident that was reported to have occurred at the Kohl’s located at 13725 Foulger Sq. in Woodbridge (22192) earlier that day.

The investigation revealed the victims, a 20-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman, were inside a dressing room when they observed a phone being held under the door. The individual holding the phone was not observed by the women.

On July 17, officers responded to the same business for an additional unlawful filming incident. The second investigation revealed a 15-year-old female juvenile observed a phone under the door to her dressing room. The victim yelled and the individual holding the phone left.

The juvenile victim reported the incident to a family member who contacted the police. Video surveillance revealed the same man was involved in both incidents.

At no time was there any physical contact between the victims and the suspect.

Suspect Description:

A Hispanic male, between 35-45 years of age, with a medium build, black hair, black eyes, a scar on his right cheek, and a mustache