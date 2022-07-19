Business Iron Mountain plans $6 million data center expansion in Gainesville By Potomac Local News Published July 19, 2022 at 1:49PM | Updated July 19, 2022 at 2:52PM Elected officials gather for a private event in 2017 for the opening of and Iron Mountain data center near Gainesville, Va. [Submitted photo] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Data Centers #Gainesville #Haymarket #Locals Only #News