Inmate tries to stab Prince William County jail guard, police said

On Thursday, July 14, at 10 p.m, officers responded to the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center (ADC), at 9320 Lee Avenue in Manassas (20110), to investigate an assault on a staff member.

The investigation revealed an inmate of the facility, identified as the accused, approached an ADC officer with a plastic hand-made sharpened object. During the encounter, the accused attempted to stab the officer multiple times. After a brief struggle, the accused was taken into custody without further incident. The officer reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Salomon Alberto NAZAR, was charged and remains incarcerated at the ADC.

Salomon Alberto Nazar, 44, of 10256 Cedar Ridge Drive in Manassas, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding of an ADC officer, stabbing in the commission of a felony, assault, and battery on an ADC officer, and injury of an ADC officer by a prisoner.

His court date is pending, and he remains in jail.