Woman clobbered with hammer outside Dumfries area restaurant

A woman outside Montclair Family Restaurant near Dumfries was struck with a hammer, and now two men face charges.

Police said the fight broke out inside the popular restaurant:

Malicious Wounding – On July 13 at 4:00PM, officers responded to the Montclair Family Restaurant located at 17001 Dumfries Rd. in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a fight with weapons. The investigation revealed an employee and patrons were involved in a verbal altercation. At one point, the employee contacted an acquaintance, identified as Joshua Scott FITZPATRICK, who came to the establishment where he confronted the patrons in the parking lot.

During the encounter, one of the patrons, identified as Timothy Hobert NOLTON, retrieved a machete and struck FITZPATRICK. A separate altercation then broke out in the parking lot between the initial employee and a patron who had accompanied NOLTON, identified as a 38-year-old woman. During that encounter, FITZPATRICK retrieved a hammer a struck the female patron. All parties eventually separated. The NOLTON suspect left the scene prior to police arriving at the location. Minor injuries were reported.

Following the investigation, both men were arrested.

Arrested on July 13:

Timothy Hobert NOLTON, 38, of 18610 Old Triangle Rd. in Triangle Charged with malicious wounding

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Joshua Scott FITZPATRICK, 33, of 18519 Amidon Ave. in Triangle Charged with unlawful wounding

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable